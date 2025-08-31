Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 10,525 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,969,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

View Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.