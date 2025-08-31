Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in SLM Corporation $SLM

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,073,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,325,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,629 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SLM by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,654,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. SLM Corporation has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%.The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

