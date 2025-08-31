Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,638 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

