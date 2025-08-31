Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 28,621 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

