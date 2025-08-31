Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 31,476 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,613,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,164,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 696,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 452,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,552.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 421,511 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $254,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.85. The trade was a 59.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,528.23. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,649 shares of company stock worth $15,773,760. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

