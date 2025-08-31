Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,796 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,276,935.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,253.80. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 916,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,352. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

