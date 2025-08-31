Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 67,892 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.89 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

