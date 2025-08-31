Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 73,013 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,013 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 957,822 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 320.3% in the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 934,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 712,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 36,542.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 685,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 492.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 628,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,200. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,777. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

