Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Camden National by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Camden National Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

