WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Sirius XM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Sirius XM $8.70 billion 0.92 -$1.67 billion ($6.75) -3.50

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sirius XM.

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.75, suggesting that its stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.82% Sirius XM -26.41% 3.73% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Sirius XM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sirius XM 5 3 4 1 2.08

Sirius XM has a consensus price target of $26.18, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Sirius XM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Sirius XM beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. This segment also distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website; podcasts, including true crime, news, politics, music, comedy, sports, and entertainment; and offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data, remote vehicles diagnostic, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. In addition, this segment provides music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; graphic information related to road closings, traffic flow, and incident data for consumers with in-vehicle navigation systems; real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes; and music programming and commercial-free music services for office, restaurants, and other business. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices; and provides advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York.

