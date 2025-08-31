Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $93.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -264.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

