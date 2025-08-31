White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 28,185 shares.The stock last traded at $1,832.46 and had previously closed at $1,845.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,797.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,804.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

