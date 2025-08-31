World Kinect Corporation $WKC Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 576.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in World Kinect by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 175,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 74,012 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Kinect by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 209,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

World Kinect Stock Performance

World Kinect stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. World Kinect Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.70.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.48%.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.