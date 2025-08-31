Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.7%

ZM opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,017 shares of company stock worth $7,052,757 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.