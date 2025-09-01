10,495 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

