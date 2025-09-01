1,888 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,225,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6%

WTFC stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

