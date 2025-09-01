2,212 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.