2,622 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Labcorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

