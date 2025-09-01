3,595 Shares in The Marzetti Company $MZTI Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Marzetti by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Marzetti by 4.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Marzetti by 44.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marzetti by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marzetti by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marzetti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Marzetti Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $182.60 on Monday. The Marzetti Company has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Marzetti’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

