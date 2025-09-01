3,599 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,917,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,453,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

