49,194 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March $ZMAR Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $3,955,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $583,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ZMAR opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

