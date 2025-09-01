49,194 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March $ZMAR Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2025

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMARFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $3,955,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $583,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ZMAR opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March

(Free Report)

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.