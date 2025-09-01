74,060 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.36. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

