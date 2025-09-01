7,549 Shares in SpartanNash Company $SPTN Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 122,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.45 million, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. SpartanNash Company has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

