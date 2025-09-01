ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,045 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,491,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 142,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

