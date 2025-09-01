Acuity, Inc. $AYI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after acquiring an additional 668,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 29,415.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 226,501 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity in the first quarter worth about $33,325,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity in the first quarter worth about $27,740,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,507,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $325.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.96. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

