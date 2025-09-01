Acushnet $GOLF Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $9,376,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $6,020,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $5,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after acquiring an additional 80,676 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.5%

GOLF stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

