Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $922,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

