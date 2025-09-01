Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,441,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 185,187 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after buying an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,764,000 after buying an additional 137,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,597,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 510.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $141.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.