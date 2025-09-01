Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7%

ALLE opened at $169.72 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.