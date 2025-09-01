AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 11,790 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 108,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.60 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.