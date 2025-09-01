AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 803.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of LEU opened at $201.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.73 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $264.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

