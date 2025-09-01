AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

