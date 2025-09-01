AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,125 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,501,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 723,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,678,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $166.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.57 and a 52-week high of $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

