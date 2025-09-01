AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 16,275 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 474.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

