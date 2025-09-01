AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 19,015 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 801.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,642,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,756 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9,892.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,764,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,571 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

