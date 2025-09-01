AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

