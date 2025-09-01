AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1,072.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $144,437.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

