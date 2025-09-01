AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $571.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.