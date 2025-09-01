AlphaQuest LLC Buys 8,369 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $63,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.89 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.