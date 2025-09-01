AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.