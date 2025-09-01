AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.2%

DECK opened at $119.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

