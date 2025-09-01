AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cars.com by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $10,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 16.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 413,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 109.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $803.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.78. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.