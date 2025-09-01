AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 144.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Astrana Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Astrana Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $31.96 on Monday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

