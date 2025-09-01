AlphaQuest LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. $AMRK

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 556,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $23.41 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.16.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

