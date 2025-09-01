AlphaQuest LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 5,179.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 87.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.