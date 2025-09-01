AlphaQuest LLC Has $160,000 Position in Korro Bio, Inc. $KRRO

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 320.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.10% of Korro Bio worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korro Bio by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korro Bio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRRO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Korro Bio Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of KRRO opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

