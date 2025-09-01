AlphaQuest LLC Invests $156,000 in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.1%

NRDS stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.