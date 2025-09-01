AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

