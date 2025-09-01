AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills Trading Up 1.7%

GIS stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

