AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 7,143 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 764,322 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG opened at $9.54 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 38,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 845,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,705.56. This represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 845,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

